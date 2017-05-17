Target higher on earnings beat

Target (NYSE:TGT) reports comparable-store sales decreased 1.3% in Q1, driven by small declines in both traffic and basket size.

Digital channel sales grew 22% for the quarter.

Gross margin rate slipped 40 bps to 30.5%.

SG&A expenses rate +20 bps to 19.6%.

EBITDA margin rate squeezed 60 bps to 10.9%.

EBIT margin rate contracted 80 bps to 7.4%.

REDcard penetration rose 110 bps to 24.5%.

Number of stores +14 Y/Y to 1,807.

Q1 Guidance: Comparable sales: low single digit decline; GAAP and Adjusted EPS: $0.95 to $1.15.

FY2017 Guidance: Comparable sales: low single digit decline.