Johnson & Johnson updates investors today on extensive pipeline of drug candidates, 50+ regulatory filings expected by 2021

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will host a business review this morning updating analysts on its pharmaceutical pipeline, including Actelion. Key highlights:

More than 50 regulatory submissions expected by 2021, including 10 with blockbuster ($1B+ sales/year) potential.

Two major launches expected this year: guselkumab for psoriasis and sirukumab for rheumatoid arthritis.

Additional top late-stage candidates are: apalutamide for pre-metastatic prostate cancer; esketamine for treatment-resistant depression; talacotuzumab for acute myeloid leukemia; erdafitinib for solid tumors; niraparib for prostate cancer; imetelstat for myelofibrosis; pimodivir for influenza A; lumicitabine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection and JNJ-7922 (orexin-2 antagonist) for adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder.

The meeting kicks off at 8:30 am ET.