"We were wrong" on Pandora - Goldman

Analyst Heath Terry and team expected Pandora (NYSE:P) to benefit from the growth in subscription music with the launch of on-demand service. Even if this missed, they expected the market to give credit for the value of Pandora's 100M users and 5B listening hours quarterly.

"Clearly, we were wrong," says Terry, pulling the stock from Goldman's Americas Conviction List after a 36% decline since it was put on the list in October.

Pandora, however, does remain a Buy at Goldman, with $16 price target suggesting more than 70% upside .

Source: Arie Shapira at Bloomberg