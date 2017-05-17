Egalet publishes ARYMO ER data in journal of opioid management and American journal of drug and alcohol abuse

Egalet Corporation (NASDAQ:EGLT) announces that data on the properties of ARYMO ER (morphine sulfate) extended-release tablets for oral use only –CII have been published.

ARYMO ER, formulated with Egalet's Guardian Technology, is approved for the management of severe pain requiring long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.

The publication in the Journal of Opioid Management features two Phase 1 pharmacokinetic (PK) clinical studies and steady-state PK modeling based on data generated in the 60 mg PK study.

The two PK studies demonstrated bioequivalence of 15 mg, 30 mg and 60 mg of ARYMO ER to comparable doses of MS Contin (morphine sulphate) extended-release tablets.

The tolerability profile of ARYMO ER was consistent with morphine and there were no serious adverse events in these studies

In addition, a study using the ALERRT (Assessing the Level of Effort and Resources Required for Tampering) instrument showed that ARYMO ER requires significantly more effort to manipulate than immediate-release (IR) morphine sulfate 30 mg, and 60 mg MS Contin.