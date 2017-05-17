Omeros' OMS721 shows significant treatment benefit in IgA nephropathy patients mid-stage study

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) announces the completion of the IgA nephropathy cohort in its Phase 2 clinical trial assessing OMS721 for the treatment of serious kidney disorders. Consistent with previously reported results, patients receiving OMS721 experienced significant improvements in urine protein levels which is associated with slowing progression of the loss of kidney function and better prognoses.

“I have never seen the clinical responses that I’ve observed in IgA nephropathy patients treated with OMS721,” stated Geoffrey Block, M.D., Director of Clinical Research at Denver Nephrology and Principal Investigator of the trial. “All of these patients had significant renal impairment when they entered the trial and each patient dramatically improved. The improvements in these patients continued to increase after the end of treatment and persisted following completion of the trial. As an active clinical investigator, given the strength of these data, I am working hard to move this promising drug through the clinical trial process.”

The company intends to advance OMS721 into Phase 3 development.

