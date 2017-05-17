BHP CEO Mackenzie to meet with Elliott amid pressure

BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie is expected to meet today with representatives from Elliott Management, the activist investor pushing for the company to dump some of its oil and gas assets.

The talks are set to take place at a mining conference in Barcelona, a day after the CEO told an audience there that BHP was confident a strategy of cutting costs and unlocking latent production capacity could boost the value of the company by up to 50%.

Elliott has been seeking support among other shareholders for its proposals and claims broad support for a restructuring of BHP’s petroleum business and general agreement that there should be a renewed focus on capital returns.