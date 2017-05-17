Morgan Stanley sees value in TJX Companies

Morgan Stanley recommends buying TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) off the post-earnings dip.

Analyst Kimberly Greenberger calls the Q2 guidance doled out by the company conservative with an eye on the solid start to the quarter by the retailer.

She also points to the new HomeSense concept in Canada and Europe as a growth driver.

Shares are upgraded to Overweight from Equal-weight.

Source: Bloomberg

