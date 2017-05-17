Valeant holds off Xifaxan generic competitor Actavis until 2019

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) and its Salix Pharmaceutical unit have reached agreement with Teva's (NYSE:TEVA) Actavis Laboratories to stay outstanding litigation regarding the latter's ANDA seeking approval of a generic version of hepatic encephalopathy med Xifaxan (rifaximin). Valeant initiated the litigation against Actavis on March 23, 2016.

The parties have agreed and the Court has ordered that Actavis' 30-month regulatory stay shall be extended from August 12, 2018 to no earlier than February 12, 2019 (longer if the litigation stay lasts for more than six months).

All litigation activities have been removed from the Court docket. Legal action is stayed through April 30, 2018 and cannot be lifted prior to October 31, 2017.