Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) initiated with Hold rating and $77 price target by Jefferies.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) initiated with Hold rating and $95 price target by Jefferies.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) initiated with Hold rating and $153 price target by Jefferies.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) initiated with Sell rating and $20 (34% downside risk) price target by Goldman Sachs. Shares down 6% premarket on light volume.

BioDelivery Sciences (NASDAQ:BDSI) upgraded to Overweight with a $4 (105% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald. Catalyst: Bulbuca prescription growth. Shares up 5% premarket on average volume.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) upgraded to Overweight with a $72 (45% upside) price target by JPMorgan. Shares up 3% premarket on modest volume.

