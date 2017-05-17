American Eagle Outfitters down post Q1 results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) reports comparable sales rose 2% in Q1.

Gross margin rate decreased 270 bps to 36.5%, due to increased promotional activity and higher shipping costs related to a strong digital business.

SG&A expense rate leveraged 60 bps to 25.6%.

Adjusted operating margin rate fell 220 bps to 5.6%.

Merchandise inventory +9% Y/Y to $364.27M.

Store count +3 Q/Q to 1,053.

Q2 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: flat to a low single digit decline; Diluted EPS: ~$0.15 to $0.17.

FY2017 Guidance: Capex: $160M to $170M; Store count: 1,042 - 1,062.