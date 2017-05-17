Gold, gold miners catch a bid amid Trump turmoil

Gold grinds higher following reports that Pres. Trump asked the FBI to end its investigation into his former security adviser, +0.9% at $1,248/oz., a two-week high; silver +1% at $16.92/oz.

"Safe-haven demand because of Trump and geopolitical tensions, especially arising out of North Korea's missile test, is lifting gold prices," says analyst Barnabas Gan at OCBC.

Gold miners are broadly higher in premarket trading: HMY +4% , AU +3.7% , KGC +2.4% , IAG +2.3% , ABX +1.6% , SBGL +1.4% , GOLD +1.3% , GG +1.3% , NEM +1.2% .

ETFs: GDX, NUGT, AGQ, GGN, DUST, SIL, USLV, ZSL, GOEX, UGL, DGP, UGLD, GLL, DZZ, SGDM, ASA, DSLV, SLVP, DGL, RING, DBS, DGZ, DGLD, PSAU, TGLDX, USV, UBG, GDXX, GDXS