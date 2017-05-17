CACI awarded $21M task order by the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a $21M task order by the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic to provide cyber security systems support to the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) to enhance the security of industrial control systems important to America’s critical infrastructure.

The two-year task order, awarded under the SPAWAR Integrated Cyber Operations contract vehicle, represents continuing business for CACI.

According to CACI President and Chief Executive Officer Ken Asbury, “This win solidifies the strong relationship CACI has with its U.S. Navy customers, and positions us for continued growth supporting high-value business systems for the Navy. We remain on the forefront of providing innovative solutions and services to help secure our nation’s critical infrastructure and keep Americans safe.”

