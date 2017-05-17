Ralph Lauren Corporation names Patrice Louvet President and CEO

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) appointed Patrice Louvet as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 17, at that time he will also be appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Louvet will dual report to Ralph Lauren in his capacity as Executive Chairman of the Board and to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Louvet most recently served as Group President, Global Beauty at Procter & Gamble (P&G).

Ralph Lauren, Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, said: “Finding the right partner to work with me to take us forward in our evolution has been my primary focus over the last several months and I am thrilled that Patrice is joining our talented team. He’s an enormously skilled business leader with a deep passion for the consumer and a sophisticated understanding of building global brands. This, combined with his collaborative working style, transformation experience and intense focus on results, will put us in a stronger position as we move toward the future.”

Press Release