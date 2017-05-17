Dish +2.8%; said to be in wireless network talks with Amazon

The talks involve Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) becoming a customer of the wireless network DISH is planning to build, reports TVNewsCheck.

It's unclear if the talks involve an investment by Amazon in Dish Network or its potential wireless business. Dish hopes to make an announcement on a deal with Amazon this week at its annual trade show for its independent satellite retailers.

A linkup with Amazon would boost to Dish's wireless spectrum hopes. Thus far the company has spent $21B acquiring spectrum, but has no customers and only the vaguest of business plans.