Jacobs wins U.S. Army Electronic Proving Ground Scientific and Engineering Support Services contract

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) won five years contract worth in excess of $130M to support the United States Army Electronic Proving Ground Scientific and Engineering Support Services, providing test and evaluation for the Army and other Department of Defense agencies.

Work will primarily be performed at Fort Huachuca with additional work at Fort Hood, Fort Bliss, Aberdeen Proving Ground and White Sands Missile Range.

“Jacobs has a long history of supporting the U.S. Army, ranging from research and development to test and evaluation, to sustainment and support of complex weapons systems,” said Jacobs Senior Vice President Aerospace and Technology Darren Kraabel. “This award is paramount as we implement our strategy to bring new solutions to the Major Range and Test Facility Bases.”

Press Release