ConocoPhillips upgraded, Marathon Oil cut at Jefferies on free cash outlook

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $59 price target, raised from $55, at Jefferies, which sees COP as well positioned to generate free cash flow in a low oil price environment.

Jefferies reduces its H2 Brent oil price estimate to $59/bbl from $61 and its long-term estimate to $70 from $85, anticipating an environment that increasingly favors free cash generation and low break-even cost structures.

The firm also likes COP's quicker than expected repair of its balance sheet through divestitures.

Meanwhile, Jefferies downgrades Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) to Hold from Buy with a $16 price target, cut from $22, saying MRO's free cash yield will be near the lowest in the sector through 2019.