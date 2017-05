The 10-year Treasury yield has returned to about its lowest level of the year - down 7 basis points this morning to 2.257%. Economy bulls may be mulling the stalling out of the GOP agenda of tax cuts and regulatory reform, given the mounting political troubles inside the White House.

U.S. stock index futures are down in the area of 0.65% , and the banks are lower by 1.5% or more across the board.

TLT +1% , TBT -2%

