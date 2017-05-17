Syndax advances study of etinostat and Keytruda; shares ahead 12% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) is up 12% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cohort in its ENCORE 601 study assessing the combination of etinostat and Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) has met its pre-specified objective response threshold and will proceed into the second stage of the trial. Enrollment will re-open immediately and should be completed in H1 2018.

The cohort consisted of NSCLC patients who failed to respond to anti-PD-1 or PD-L1 therapy. To advance into the definitive stage of the Phase 2 study, at least 10% (n=2/20) of the participants who failed to respond to PD-1/L1 therapy and at least 23% (n=3/13) of treatment-naive participants needed to demonstrate an objective response (partial or complete) to etinostat + Keytruda treatment.

Etinostat is an orally available small molecule drug that inhibits an enzyme called histone deacetylase (HDAC) which plays a key role in controlling cell survival, proliferation, angiogenesis (formation of new blood vessels) and immunity.