AMD -7.8% premarket amid early reaction to analyst day

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is 7.8% lower premarket as first reactions to its analyst day start to roll out.

The stock was cut to Hold at Loop Capital, which joins about a dozen other firms in the Hold zone.

Meanwhile, Phillip Securities has initiated coverage of AMD at Buy, with a price target of $14.50, implying 13.7% upside.

And Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating, noting the star of the show was the Epyc server CPU roadmap, which analyst Hans Mosesmann notes should disrupt the standard 2-socket data center infrastructure (mainly by virtue of beating Intel configurations with just one socket). His price target is $20.