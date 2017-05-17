Buy the dip in Clovis Oncology - JPMorgan

via Notable Calls is a bit more detail on the earlier-reported upgrade from JPMorgan

The recent 35% decline in Clovis (NASDAQ:CLVS) makes for an enticing entry point ahead of June's binary event - the ARIEL 3 data - says analyst Cory William Kasimov. He's grown increasingly comfortable with ARIEL 3 as more data has emerged from the PARP class.

Based on JPM's analysis, ARIEL 3 is likely to look similar to Tesaro's NOVA. The value gap between CLVS ($2.2B market cap) and TSRO ($7.8B) could narrow materially should ARIEL 3 hit.

He upgrades to Outperform with $72 price target, suggesting 45% upside from yesterday's close.