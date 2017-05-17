Stocks sink at the open as Trump troubles rattle investors

Stocks are sharply lower at the open, as news that Pres. Trump may have asked the FBI director to drop the investigation into his former National Security Advisor may finally crack the market that so far has been impervious to the rising sense of dysfunction in the White House; S&P and Dow -0.7% , Nasdaq -0.8% .

The immediate concern for investors is the disruption to Trump's economic agenda; hospital stocks may react positively because the likelihood of the Obamacare replacement passing the Senate will go down.

European bourses are broadly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% , Germany's DAX -0.8% and France's CAC -1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended -0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.2% .

In U.S. corporate news, Target opens +3.8% after beating top and bottom line estimates.

U.S. Treasury prices are solidly higher amid the risk-off sentiment; the benchmark 10-year yield is 7 bps lower at 2.26%.

The VIX ( +19% ) and gold ( +1.5% at ~$1,255/oz.) also are higher while the U.S. Dollar Index hovers at its lowest level since the U.S. presidential election.

U.S. crude oil +0.7% at $48.99/bbl.

Still ahead: EIA petroleum inventories