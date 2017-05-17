Disney -1.9% as Macquarie cuts to Neutral on ESPN worries

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is off 1.9% as Macquarie downgrades to Neutral on (what else) concerns about ESPN and the company's cable network exposure.

The Mouse House's theme parks, studio and consumer products units are still "best in in class by a country mile," but that's well known and expectations are high, says analyst Tim Nollen. Meanwhile the subscriber declines at ESPN have once again stolen the focus for investors, and valuation imply that Disney's now trading at fair value, he argues.

He's lowered his price target to $105 from $125, vs. the current price of $105.97.