YRC Worldwide appoints Stephanie D. Fisher as its CFO

YRC Worldwide (YRCW -2.2% ) appointed Stephanie D. Fisher as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

“Stephanie has been a key contributor on nearly every aspect of our financial operations, including our successful refinancing efforts,” said James Welch, YRCW CEO. “As CFO she will continue to build on her exemplary career with YRCW.”

Prior to this, Fisher served as Acting CFO and Vice President and Controller of YRCW since January 2017, and immediately before that as Vice President and Controller of YRCW since May 2012.

