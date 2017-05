In a regulatory filing, Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC -1.5% ) reports that that it expects to receive a letter from Prudential demanding the repayment of $2M of a $5M debt that was due on May 15. The company received a demand letter on March 29 related to $3M.

The company says it is trying to "arrive at a mutually agreeable resolution" of the matter.

The $5M debt relates to its $7M acquisition of MediGain in October 2016.

Shares are down on light volume.