Investors want more transparency in Shell's climate pay policy

Some investors are pushing Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) to explain the finer details of its plan to link executives' bonus pay to lowering carbon emissions.

Shell was hailed as a pioneer among the world's biggest oil companies when it announced the policy to tie 10% of executive bonuses to cutting greenhouse gas emissions, which will be voted on at a May 23 annual general meeting in the Hague, but some investors are pressing Shell to show how it actually will calculate the targets for lowering emissions rather than provide the information retrospectively in its annual report.

"We would prefer to see public, pre-set greenhouse gas reduction targets using a methodology appropriate to the type of an emission," says a director at Hermes Investment Management, which holds shares in Shell.