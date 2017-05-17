Duke Energy hit by Westinghouse woes on proposed reactors

Duke Energy (DUK -0.8% ) joins the list of U.S. utilities affected by the bankruptcy of nuclear contractor Westinghouse, as the North Carolina Utilities Commission orders DUK to report on the possible effects of the proposed installation of two Westinghouse AP1000 reactors at the planned Lee nuclear station in South Carolina.

The regulator wants DUK to respond to whether the company could use a different technology to build the Lee reactors, whether it had suspended investment in the project until the Toshiba-Westinghouse situation is resolved, and whether it would seek a return on “abandoned costs” outside of a general rate case if the project is canceled.

Westinghouse’s bankruptcy already has thrown into question the fate of two nuclear reactors being built in Georgia by Southern Co. and two in South Carolina by Scana.