Germany asks for classified F-35 data

As it gears up to replace its current fleet of fighter jets, the German Air Force sent the U.S. military a written request for classified data on Lockheed's (LMT -0.6% ) F-35.

The letter, seen by Reuters, makes clear that the German government has not yet authorized a procurement program and is not committed to any particular aircraft to replace its current warplanes.

The defense ministry will carry out "an in-depth evaluation of market available solutions, including the F-35, later this year," with a formal "letter of request" to be issued in coming months.