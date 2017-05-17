Teva announces full slate of data presentations at upcoming medical conferences

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -2.6% ) announces that eight abstracts on tardive dyskinesia candidate deutetrabenazine will be presented during the American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA, May 20 - 24.

Eight company-sponsored abstracts will also be presented at the American Thoracic Society International Conference in Washington, DC, May 19 - 24. Specifically, three on CINQAIR (reslizumab) in asthma, one on ProAir HFA (albuterol sulfate) in asthma, one on Beclomethasone dipropionate Breath-Actuated Inhaler in asthma and three related to health economics and outcomes research.