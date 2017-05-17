Yield curve flattest since election

The gap between the 10-year and 2-year Treasury has narrowed to just over 100 basis points - the lowest since Nov. 8. There's plenty of excitement in markets today to encourage buyers at the long end, but the yield curve has been on a steady flattening trend since late December (it peaked then at about 135 basis points).

A Fed rate hike in March (and another expected in June), sluggish Q1 growth, and slowing inflation are combining with what's looking like a serious stalling in the tax cut and regulatory reform agenda.

