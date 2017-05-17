BP shareholders OK reduced CEO pay, new remuneration policy

BP (BP +0.9% ) shareholders approve CEO Bob Dudley's $11.6M pay package, after the company cut it in response to investor pressure, and a new remuneration policy that will lower performance incentives.

With nearly all votes counted, shareholders adopted BP's 2016 pay and the new pay policy by 97% majorities, the highest in at least 10 years.

BP's pay policy changes, which will apply for three years, include lowering Dudley's maximum long-term payout to 5x salary from 7x and cutting bonus payments by 25%; even after a cut of nearly $8M, Dudley's pay remains well above that of rival European oil companies.