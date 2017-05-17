Shorts burned as Red Robin Gourmet Burgers skyrockets

Shorts are getting cooked on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB +14.9% ) after the company surprised with its Q1 report (Nasdaq short interest report). Management is being lauded by Wall Street analysts for its margin execution in the face of labor pressure.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades the restaurant stock to Buy and lifts its price target all the way up to $80. Morgan Stanley ups its PT to $58 from $53 and Jefferies moves its PT to $61 from $52.

CEO Denny Marie Post took a victory lap on the company's earnings call (transcript) last night and explained the improved results.

"We reversed and stabilized value perceptions last year and we expect based on traffic trends and menu mix that we are gaining momentum in value perception this year," noted Post.

