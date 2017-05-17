AbbVie's Humira patent loss not a death blow

Despite Coherus BioSciences' (CHRS +8.8% ) win in its challenge to a patent covering AbbVie's (ABBV -2.2% ) top seller Humira (adalimumab), the setback should not have much of an impact on the latter's valuation, at least not for several years.

Leerink's Geoff Porges: "This brings the likely date of biosimilar launch in the U.S. forward by a year, compared to consensus, and is likely to knock 5-10% from AbbVie’s value. This does not mean that Coherus (the petitioner), or Amgen or anyone else can launch tomorrow, but it does trigger a process that is likely to result in launch at least 1 year, and possibly 2 years, earlier than consensus expects."

Evercore ISI's Umer Raffat adds that there is an extensive patent estate covering Humira with many still to be litigated. In addition, AbbVie is entering a "very data-rich period for its pipeline."

Source: Barron's