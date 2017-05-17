Anadarko to disconnect Colorado gas lines following fatal explosion

Anadarko Petroleum (APC +0.2% ) says it will permanently disconnect all underground gas lines for the 3K-plus vertical wells it owns and operates in northeastern Colorado's DJ Basin, in response to the fatal home blast near one of its old wells there.

APC shares have slid 8% since Colorado investigators linked an April explosion that destroyed a house and killed two people to a gas leak from cut and abandoned flow lines from a well the company owns; APC has since shut in its vertical wells in the region and began inspecting them, prioritizing those near homes.