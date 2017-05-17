Tencent +0.8% after earnings beat on strength in games, payments

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) is up 0.8% and bucking a down market after Q1 earnings showed its highest quarterly profit growth in two years.

Net income rose 58% to 14.5B yuan (about $2.1B); on a non-GAAP basis, it rose 42% to 14.2B yuan. Revenues grew 55% with broad contributions from smartphone games, payment services, digital content, PC games and social advertising.

Monthly active users of Weixin and WeChat rose 23% Y/Y to 938M, and the company says it has been nurturing the adoption of Mini Programs (WeChat has its own small internal app store).

Monthly active users at QQ was 861M (down 2% Y/Y); QQ's smart device MAU was flat at 678M. Peak concurrent users for QQ was 266M (up 3%).

Revenue breakout: Value-added services, 35.1B yuan (up 40.6%); Online advertising, 6.9B yuan (up 46.5%); others, 7.6B yuan (up 224%).

Press Release