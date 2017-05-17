Tullow Oil makes oil discovery at Kenya well

Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF, OTCPK:TUWOY) says it struck oil in a well in northern Kenya, finding ~75 meters of net oil pay in two zones in the Emekuya-1 well in block 13T in the South Lokichar Basin.

Tullow says the well eventually will be developed to full field development after proving oil charge across a significant part of the Greater Etom structure; Tullow said earlier this year that its Erut-1 well, located in the same block, discovered oil with 25 meters of net oil pay.

Separately, Tullow says it plans to drill new wells and raise production at its TEN field offshore Ghana to 80K bbl/day once a maritime border dispute between Ghana and Ivory Coast is resolved; the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea is expected to rule on the dispute in the coming months.