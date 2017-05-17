Exxon to launch Mobil service stations and fuels in Mexico

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.5% ) unveils plans to invest $300M over 10 years as it enters Mexico's retail fuel market, saying the country's recent energy reforms create an opportunity to help meet growing demand for reliable fuel supplies and services.

XOM says it expects to open its first Mobil service station in central Mexico during H2 this year, with additional stations opening later in the year, and plans to invest $300M in fuels logistics, product inventories and marketing to provide a reliable supply of quality products to the retail, wholesale, industrial and commercial sectors.