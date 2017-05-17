DuPont, Dow win conditional merger approval from Brazil regulator

Brazil's antitrust regulator approves the planned merger of Dow Chemical (DOW -2.2% ) and DuPont (DD -2% ), conditioned on a divestment plan that includes Dow's Brazilian corn seed business.

The regulator calls for divestment of a select portion of Dow AgroSciences' corn seed business in Brazil, including some seed processing plants and seed research centers, a copy of Dow AgroSciences' Brazilian corn germplasm bank and a license for the use of the Dow Seeds brand for a certain period of time.

The companies call the conditional approval a "very positive outcome," and continue to expect closing the merger by September 1, with the intended spinoffs to occur within 18 months of closing.