Wireless tower stocks riding high after Amazon-Dish report

Wireless tower stocks are rising in the face of a down market today after reports that Amazon.com (AMZN -1.1% ) may get involved in a planned Dish Network (DISH +1.7% ) wireless business.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is up 2.8% to its all-time high; American Tower is up 2% and also has tagged its all-time high today, and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) is up 2.2% to its highest point since September. The stocks have been climbing with increasing news that industry demand shows no sign of slowing.

Barclays' Amir Rozwadowski has boosted his price target on AMT to $140 from $130, implying 7% upside from today's higher price (Source: Bloomberg).