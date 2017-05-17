Industrials plunge on concerns over Trump agenda

The S&P 500 Industrials Index falls as much as 1.7%, as growing concerns around Pres. Trump’s administration casts doubt on potential tax reform and infrastructure action.

Top decliners on the index include United Rentals (URI -4.9% ), American Airlines (AAL -3.3% ), CSX (CSX -2.6% ), Union Pacific (UNP -2.9% ), Snap-On (SNA -3.3% ) and Rockwell Automation (ROK -2.1% ).

Among construction materials companies, Vulcan Materials (VMC -3% ) and Martin Marietta (MLM -2.5% ) are sharply lower.