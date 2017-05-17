SM Energy price target trimmed by $10 at Baird after yanking Bakken sale

SM Energy (SM +1.8% ) is higher even after Baird lowers its stock price target on to $35 from $45, saying the company's decision to retain its Bakken acreage complicates its earlier corporate goals to focus on the Permian and Eagle Ford areas.

Yesterday, SM said it was postponing indefinitely its planned sale of the North Dakota assets, as valuations failed to reach its threshold to meaningfully reduce leverage.

According to TheFly.com, Baird believes the retention pushes out SM's deleveraging goals, though shares remain attractively valued; the firm reiterates its Outperform rating.