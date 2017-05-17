Only the largest mortgage REITs catch a bid

Political turmoil surrounding the White House has the major averages lower by more than 1% , the banks down nearly 4% , and the 10-year Treasury yield back to its 2017 low.

Also at its low (or flattest point) for the year is the yield curve, with the 2/10 spread at just over 100 basis points vs. nearly 140 bps at the start of 2017.

REITs (IYR +0.5% ) are modestly higher, but while nearly all mortgage REITs are in the red, investors are putting money into the two sector giants - Annaly Capital (NLY +0.8% ) and AGNC Investment (AGNC +0.5% ).

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT