Only the largest mortgage REITs catch a bid

Political turmoil surrounding the White House has the major averages lower by more than 1%, the banks down nearly 4%, and the 10-year Treasury yield back to its 2017 low.
Also at its low (or flattest point) for the year is the yield curve, with the 2/10 spread at just over 100 basis points vs. nearly 140 bps at the start of 2017.
REITs (IYR +0.5%) are modestly higher, but while nearly all mortgage REITs are in the red, investors are putting money into the two sector giants - Annaly Capital (NLY +0.8%) and AGNC Investment (AGNC +0.5%).