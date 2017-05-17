Rio Tinto, now cheapest in five years, upped to Top Pick at RBC

Rio Tinto (RIO +0.3% ) is upgraded to Top Pick from Outperform at RBC Capital, which says the stock is as cheap as it has been in the past five years.

While excess steel and aluminum capacity in China has pressured prices for iron ore and various input, RBC thinks supply-side reforms provide support for Rio’s cash flows and the potential for gains as the company tightens its margins in the country.

RBC notes that at current prices, only iron ore, aluminum and coking coal are below consensus levels for 2018; these commodities account for ~85% of Rio’s net asset value, which RBC says leaves Rio with "the highest potential for mark-to-market upgrades among the London diversifieds."