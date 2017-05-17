Wal-Mart unfaltering into earnings

Shares of Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) are hanging on to a slim gain on a solidly down market day after results from Target surprised to the upside.

Cowen analyst Oliver Chen thinks the Target results bode well for the retail giant from Bentonville.

What to watch: Consensus estimates on Wal-Mart stand at revenue of $117.63B and EPS of $0.96. Analysts expect U.S. comparable sales to be up 1% during the quarter as pricing initiatives cut into the tally. Any update to Wal-Mart's current FY18 EPS guidance of $4.20 to $4.40 could be critical.

Wal-Mart is up 0.19% to $75.25 vs. a 52-week trading range of $62.72 to $77.05.

