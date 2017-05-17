UnitedHealth claws back from whistleblower-stoked sell-off; shares ahead 1%

The market's sell-off and the weight of a DOJ lawsuit seeking over $1B in restitution sent UnitedHealth Group (UNH +0.8% ) down 1% at the open, but the stock has recovered as investors take action on the buying opportunity.

Leerink's Ana Gupte: Decline is overdone. Even if it loses the case, it could be ten years before any payments would made and they would be too small to affect the balance sheet (OUTPERFORM/$210).

Piper's Sarah James: Decline creates rare opportunity to buy a high-quality insurer. The legal process will take a while to complete (OVERWEIGHT).

Source: The Fly

