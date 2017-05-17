Google kicks off I/O with news of 2B Android devices (updated)

At Google's I/O developer conference, CEO Sundar Pichai opened up his keynote with some giant numbers: 800M active users of Google Drive, 500M active users of Google Photos (introduced at I/O two years ago) and a full 2B active devices built on the Android OS.

The conference as a whole is expected to shed some light on the company's initiatives in artificial intelligence as well as virtual reality and augmented reality.

On the AR (and AI) front, he teased Google Lens, a set of capabilities for understanding and identifying what the camera is seeing. That has "profound implications for our core mission," Pichai says, and will come first to Google Assistant and Google Photos before spreading to other products.

In hardware, he mentioned Cloud TPU boards that are capable of 180T floating-point operations per second, designed for data centers.

As Pichai hands off: GOOG -1.3% , GOOGL -1.2% .

1:30 p.m.: Google Assistant is now available on iPhone. An SDK will allow device manufacturers to build the Assistant into whatever they're building. Sony, Panasonic, LG and other manufacturers are part of a partner program.

1:37 p.m.: After heading to the UK in April (and having added multi-user support), Google Home is spreading to more countries this summer: Canada, Australia, France, Germany and Japan. Spotify's free tier will join hands-free calling and Bluetooth support on the device.