CarsArrive network acquires Dependable Auto Shippers business

KAR Auction Services (KAR -0.6% ) announced that its CarsArrive Network subsidiary has acquired the vehicle transportation business of Dependable Auto Shippers.

The addition of Dependable Auto Shippers will extend CarsArrive’s transportation and logistics solutions into the growing consumer market segment.

“CarsArrive has developed a leading portfolio of products and services that help dealers, wholesalers, fleet managers and other commercial customers ship their vehicles safely and efficiently,” said Michael Briggs, president and CEO of CarsArrive and Recovery Database Network, Inc.

“If there’s a vehicle to be moved in any channel for any customer, CarsArrive wants to be there to move it,” said Briggs. “Consumer-centricity is the next phase in our evolution, and we’ll bring the strength and confidence of the entire KAR platform to help us deliver value, convenience and exceptional service.”

Press Release