Utilities provide sanctuary in stock market selloff

The utilities sector (XLU +0.6% ) is one of the few groups trading in the green today, as part of a defensive-oriented trade amid the broader market selloff.

Barclays analyst Blerina Uruci sounds slightly bullish, noting that a return to more seasonally normal temperatures occurred in March, leading to a 8.2% rebound in utilities production on the month, and expecting a "more modest increase in April as a return to the normal run rate."

Instinet technical analyst Frank Cappelleri said earlier that if the S&P 500 hits below 2,380 and the XLU breaks out simultaneously, it could mean that "the environment is indeed changing" - at last check, the S&P was at ~2,366.

Among 10 major U.S. utility stocks: EXC +1% , DUK +0.9% , SO +0.8% , PPL +0.8% , AEP +0.7% , NEE +0.7% , D +0.7% , SRE +0.3% , PCG -0.1% , EIX -0.3% .

ETFs: XLU, UTG, IDU, VPU, GUT, BUI, FUTY, RYU, UPW, FXU, PUI, SDP, PSCU