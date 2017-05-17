Trends still strong for Home Depot

Home Depot (HD -1% ) is off of its all-time high struck yesterday, but analysts are still weighing on positively on the retailer due its positioning as a relatively Amazon-proof chain in an area of vibrant consumer spending.

"Home improvement spending still remains healthier than most areas in retail," notes Jefferies analyst Dan Binder.

"The industry is lapping the toughest quarterly comparison of the year, led by a strong February last year. However, trends remain strong as quarter to date building materials, hardware and garden supply sales (according to government figures) have grown 6.4% year over year while lapping a 10.1% growth over the same time period last year," he adds.

More to come? Take a look at what Home Depot CFO Carol Tome told TheStreet.com on the notion of trimming its store base.

Tome: "All of our stores are cash flow positive. The net present value of operating each of our stores is greater than the net present value of closing the store. So I don't have a list of stores that I am worried about."