Calpine +5% as M&A speculation ramps up

Calpine (CPN +4.8% ) shares have spiked higher over the past hour on reports that the company's sale auction has moved into the second round, with five potential suitors involved including P-E firms Blackstone (BK -2% ) and Carlyle (CG -3.5% ).

CPN first surged higher a week ago after the WSJ reported the company was working with Lazard to sound out potential buyers.

Analysts have been divided on takeover prospects: Citi's Praful Mehta says CPN could be worth $14-$15 in a buyout and that a sale could generate good interest from private equity, while Tudor Pickering thinks a takeout is unlikely, saying the company is too big for one acquirer and a large consortium would be needed.