Zillow -6.3%; Susquehanna warns of co-marketing regulatory threat

A probe into co-marketing programs at Zillow (Z -6.3% ) by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau could threaten that revenue stream, Susquehanna says.

The firm's expecting some form of fine (likely relatively low, in tens of millions of dollars) and other restrictions, up to revamping or even discontinuing co-marketing.

That means a "significant" amount of EBITDA is at risk, says analyst Thomas Claps.

Formal action may be coming soon since the CFPB issued a "Notice and Opportunity to Respond and Advise" letter.